New £6m link road at Glass Houghton will ease congestion around Junction 32

Plans have been approved for a £6m link road at Glass Houghton to ease congestion around the Junction 32 shopping centre area.

The new 1.2km road, which will be paid for with West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund cash, will run from Whistler Drive and link with Flass Lane and the M62.

It will provide an alternative route around Xscape and Junction 32.

Coun Peter Box, Wakefield Council leader and chairman of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority investment committee, said: “This new link road will underpin ongoing economic growth in Glass Houghton and a resurgent Castleford as well as making possible the construction of new, much-needed housing.

“And, like our other West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund projects such as the Wakefield Eastern Relief Road and the Kirkgate scheme in Wakefield city centre, it will contribute to improving local air quality by reducing congestion and making local bus services more reliable and attractive to use.”

A report heard at the meeting said the road would help to make the “right conditions” to create jobs in the area.

The report said it would “speed up slow peak-time journeys making the highway network more efficient and improve safety as well as addressing environmental issues”.

It is hoped the road will also make bus journeys more reliable and encourage people to use public transport. Planning permission for the project was granted in November last year.

The West Yorkshire-plus Transport Fund is part of the Leeds City Region Local Enterprise Partnership Growth Deal – a £1bn pot of Government money.

It is allocated by the West Yorkshire Combined Authority to improve economic growth and create jobs across the Leeds City Region.

Other Wakefield district schemes that have benefited from the transport fund include the £33m Wakefield Eastern Relief Road and the £6m Wakefield Kirkgate regeneration scheme.

Also 150 new park and ride spaces have been created at South Elmsall and Fitzwilliam rail stations through the fund.