Murder trial date set after death of Castleford woman

A TRIAL date has been set for a man charged with murdering a Castleford woman.

Ricky Knott, 32, appeared before Leeds Crown Court this morning (Mon Sep 2) in connection with the death of 30-year-old Rebecca Simpson.

Ms Simpson died in hospital on Monday August 26 after being found with serious head injuries at a property on Smawthorne Grove, Castleford.

Knott, who was wearing spectacles and a grey sweatshirt, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and nationality during today's 20-minute hearing.

Knott, 32, of Arnside Close, Castleford, did not enter a plea.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl QC set a date of January 20 for the trial, with a time estimate of two weeks.

A pre trial preparation hearing is due to be held on September 25.

Knott was remanded in custody.