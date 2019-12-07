Moped driver critically ill in LGI after Wakefield moped crash

A 27-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after a crash between a moped and a car in Wakefield.

Police were called to the A61 Barnsley Road at the junction with Princess Street shortly after midnight on Saturday morning.

The crash happened on the A61 shortly after midnight (Photo: Google).

The moped was travelling towards Wakefield and a black Volkswagen Golf was going in the opposite direction.

The 27-year-old moped rider remains in a critical condition in Leeds General Infirmary.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and is currently in custody.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the movements of either vehicle in the time leading up to it, particularly anyone with relevant dashcam footage, is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit via 101 quoting reference 13190626638.