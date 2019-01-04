Moorthorpe martial arts students have all the right moves

Around 50 students took part in the performance at ET Martial Arts Academy in front of parents, while top pupils were given awards for their work.

Displays were put on at Eamon Timmons' Martial Arts Academy. Allan McKenzie jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Eamon Timmons with his award winners of 2018 at the ET Martial Arts Academy. Allan McKenzie jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Martial arts performances were held at the Moorthorpe academy. Allan McKenzie jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

Displays are put on at Eamon Timmons' Martial Arts Academy. Allan McKenzie jpimediaresell Buy a Photo

View more