Money tips for cancer patients after figures show sufferers are £500 worse off

Experts will visit Wakefield to offer financial advice to people with cancer after new figures show patients are left out of pocket.

Macmillan Cancer Support research has shown people with the illness are £570 worse off each month and advisers from the charity will visit Trinity Walk shopping centre next week to offer support to ease the burden.

Hazel Greaves, a Macmillan information and support specialist, said: “It’s really important that people living with cancer are able to access the financial advice and support they are entitled to, so they can focus on what’s most important: their health.

"We can help signpost people to Macmillan benefits advisers who can provide free, confidential advice.

“We’re here to answer any questions about cancer. Whether you want to know what symptoms to look out for, need advice about managing the side effects of your treatment, or want to find local support for carers, come along and see us. We’d be happy to help.”

The visit will take place Wednesday September 26, 9am-4pm.