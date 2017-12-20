Men charged over Wakefield bakery burglary

Two men have been charged with burglary and handling stolen goods after a safe was stolen from a bakery in Wakefield city centre.

Police said they received reports of two men acting suspiciously at the rear of Rishworth Street in the city, yesterday morning.

Officers attended and found the men trying to break into a metal safe.

The safe was discovered to have been stolen from a bakery overnight, police said.

Both men, aged 20 and 37, were arrested and later charged.

The Wakefield Central NPT said: "The safe and contents were returned to the grateful owners.

Thank you to the members of the public who contacted us."