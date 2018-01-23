Meetings moved from historic Wakefield council hall following damage to building

Architecture inside Wakefield County Hall, which hosts meetings of the district's council, has been affected by water ingress.

Meetings scheduled for the Council Chamber within the hall have been moved to Wakefield Town Hall as a precaution.

County Hall

Andy Wallhead, corporate director for regeneration and economic growth at Wakefield Council, said: “The Council Chamber is temporarily out of use due to an issue with water ingress, which has affected some of the ornate plasterwork.

"As a precaution scaffolding has been placed in the Chamber and Council meetings that were scheduled to take place have been temporarily relocated to Wakefield Town Hall.

“As County Hall is a Grade I listed building we are seeking advice on the repairs needed through specialist contractors and hope to resume meetings in spring.”