A man was spotted walking along the M62 motorway pulling a suitcase.

Police said they received several calls from drivers this morning in relation to the incident.

It occurred on the M62 Eastbound at Junction 31, for Normanton and Castleford, at about 11.55am.

A spokesman said: "Officers attended and located the man, who then made off.

"Enquiries are ongoing to locate him.

"There were no incidents or injuries."