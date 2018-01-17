Man jailed after being caught with can of booze

A man who was banned from drinking in Wakefield city centre has been jailed after being caught with a can of alcohol.

James McMaster, 57, from Wakefield, was jailed for 18 weeks at Leeds Magistrates Court on Monday for breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO), which banned him from drinking in the street.

He was caught in the Sun Lane area of the city, drinking lager, on January 13.

McMaster had been served with a two year CBO in January last year, following consistent anti-social behaviour in the city centre.

Inspector Helen Brear of the Wakefield West Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Criminal Behaviour Orders are intended to protect residents from the kind of persistent anti-social and disruptive behaviour which can cause real misery at a local level and the strong sentence given to McMaster in court makes it clear they do work.

“He has been involved in persistent anti-social behaviour in the city centre related to alcohol for a long time now and has shown repeated disregard for the order imposed on him.

“We hope this sentence will give him opportunity to think about his behaviour and will be monitoring him closely on his release.”

McMaster's CBO prevented him from:

- engaging in behaviour or using language likely to be threatening, abusive or insulting others, or encouraging others to do so in the area covered by Wakefield Council

- drinking alcohol, being in possession of an open vessel containing alcohol or being drunk in a public place

- entering the area of Wakefield city centre bordered by Jacobs Well Lane, George Street, Bond Street, Queen Street and Peterson Road/Stanley Road, unless for a pre-arranged appointment or when travelling through by taxi or on public transport

Coun Maureen Cummings, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for environment and communities, said: “I am very pleased the court has taken such strong and decisive action against this individual. This sends out a clear message that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated, and that breaches of Criminal Behaviour Orders are taken very seriously.

“Wakefield city centre is a great place for residents, visitors and businesses and we will do all we can to protect it from the small minority of people who carry out criminal activities.”