Local election candidates revealed: Find out who's standing in your area

The names of all the candidates who want your vote at next month's local elections have been released.
A total of 21 seats on Wakefield Council are up for grabs on Thursday, May 2, and your vote in these polls is your chance to have a say in how local affairs are run.
All but two of those seats are being contested by serving councillors, with Monica Graham (Wakefield South) and Margaret Holwell (Horbury and South Ossett) the exceptions.
Coun Graham is standing down after 15 years as an elected member, while Coun Holwell is giving up her marginal seat to challenge Labour Cabinet member Margaret Isherwood in Wakefield North.
The two main parties are competing in every seat, while the Liberal Democrats are standing in 14 wards.
The Yorkshire Party has put forward eight candidates, including its new deputy leader, Laura Walker, in Altofts and Whitwood.
The Green Party is fielding six candidates and UKIP seven, while the Democrats and Veterans Party and Socialist Alternative are contesting one ward each.
There are six independent candidates also standing across the 21 wards.
Some familiar names are back on the ballot paper, including former Wakefield mayor Kevin Barker, who lost his seat at last year's elections.
He's challenging the Conservative group's deputy leader, Ian Sanders, in his old Wakefield Rural constituency, while UKIP's David Dews, who lost his Wrenthorpe and Outwood seat last year, is standing there again.
Mathematically, the ruling Labour group cannot lose its majority at this election, as even if it lost all 18 of their seats being contested this time around to the Conservative opposition, it would still occupy more seats than any other party.
There is still time to register to vote in the election. Residents have until midnight on Tuesday, April 17 to do so here.
People wishing to apply for a postal vote have until 5pm on April 18 to make their intentions clear, while those who need to vote by proxy have until April 25 to apply for that.
A full list of candidates listed by ward and in alphabetical order is below.
ACKWORTH, NORTH ELMSALL AND UPTON - WARD 1
Jessica Carrington - Labour
Phil Davies - Conservatives
Nick Gray - Liberal Democrats
John Hardman - Independent candidate
Gwen Marshall - Independent candidate
Martin Roberts - Yorkshire Party
AIREDALE AND FERRY FRYSTON - WARD 2
Yvonne Crewe - Labour
Alex Kear - Independent candidate
Eamonn Mullins - Conservatives
ALTOFTS AND WHITWOOD - WARD 3
Jo Hepworth - Labour
Anthony Hill - Conservatives
Malcolm Pollack - Liberal Democrats
John Thomas - Democrats and Veterans Party
Laura Walker - Yorkshire Party
CASTLEFORD CENTRAL AND GLASSHOUGHTON - WARD 4
Lawrence Burrows - UKIP
Paul Phelps - Yorkshire Party
Joanne Smart - Conservative
Tony Wallis - Labour
CROFTON, RYHILL AND WALTON - WARD 5
Adam Belcher - Liberal Democrats
Maureen Cummings - Labour
James Hardwick - Conservatives
FEATHERSTONE - WARD 6
Graham Isherwood - Labour
Rodney Williams - Conservatives
HEMSWORTH - WARD 7
Nathaniel Harvey - Conservatives
Glyn Lloyd - Labour
Lyn Morton - Green Party
Ian Womersley - Independent candidate
HORBURY AND SOUTH OSSETT - WARD 8
Simon Fishwick - Conservatives
Mark Goodair - Liberal Democrats
Mark Harrop - Independent candidate
Melanie Jones - Labour
Richard Norris - Green Party
KNOTTINGLEY - WARD 9
Glenn Burton - Labour
Thomas Gordon - Liberal Democrat
Josh Spencer - Conservatives
Willow Tolley - Green Party
NORMANTON - WARD 10
David Dagger - Labour
Cliff Parsons - UKIP
Luke Thomas - Conservatives
OSSETT - WARD 11
Tony Sargeant - Liberal Democrats
Stephen Scott - Green Party
Duncan Smith - Labour
Angela Taylor - Conservatives
PONTEFRACT NORTH - WARD 12
Steven Crookes - Yorkshire Party
Patricia Garbutt - Labour
Christopher Hyomes - Conservatives
PONTEFRACT SOUTH - WARD 13
Tony Hames - Conservatives
David Jones - Labour
Salli Martlew - Liberal Democrats
SOUTH ELMSALL AND SOUTH KIRKBY - WARD 14
Michael Keeton - Liberal Democrats
Pepe Ruzvidzo - Conservatives
Stephen Tulley - Labour
STANLEY AND OUTWOOD - WARD 15
Jack Hemingway - Labour
James Johnston - UKIP
Gillian Laidler - Conservatives
Joan MacQueen - Liberal Democrats
WAKEFIELD EAST - WARD 16
Terence Emmingham - Green Party
Mick Griffiths - Socialist Alternative
Stuart Heptinstall - Labour
Dianne Presha - Conservatives
Stuart Rick - Yorkshire Party
Colin Thornton - UKIP
WAKEFIELD NORTH - WARD 17
Arnie Craven - Yorkshire Party
Natasha de Vere - Liberal Democrats
Margaret Holwell - Conservatives
Margaret Isherwood - Labour
Keith Wells - UKIP
WAKEFIELD RURAL - WARD 18
Kevin Barker - Labour
Catherine Budgen - Liberal Democrats
Sarah Greenwood - Green Party
Ian Sanders - Conservatives
WAKEFIELD SOUTH - WARD 19
Daniel Cochran - Yorkshire Party
David Currie - Liberal Democrats
Norman Hazell - Independent candidate
Karl Johnson - Conservatives
Pete Rosser - Labour
WAKEFIELD WEST - WARD 20
Tony Ayoade - Conservatives
John Clayton - Liberal Democrats
Michael Graham - Labour
Josie Thornton - UKIP
WRENTHORPE AND OUTWOOD WEST - WARD 21
Esther Amis-Hughes - Liberal Democrats
David Dews - UKIP
Henry Drabble - Conservatives
Brent Hawksley - Yorkshire Party
Charlie Keith - Labour