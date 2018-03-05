Library to close for refurbishment

​Pontefract Library will be temporarily closed for refurbishment from Wednesday March 14 to Saturday March 17.

​The revamp is to improve the inside of the building to create separate areas for local and family history, children’s books and computer use.

There will be designated spaces for people with specific needs, such as dementia friendly areas.

Customers will also be able to enjoy new seating areas and get drinks from a new coffee machine.

​Coun Jacquie Speight, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport at Wakefield Council, said: “We hope that all library users will enjoy the new facilities when we reopen.

“We’re sorry for the temporary inconvenience this may cause but the wait with be worth it, with these greatly improved facilities.

“Customers will still be able to access services at other libraries in the district while the work is carried out.”

The library will re-open on Monday March 19 at 9.30am.

Customers can use any other library in the district for computers or to borrow, return or renew books.

For more information, including other library opening times visit www.wakefield.gov.uk/libraries or call 0345 8506 506.