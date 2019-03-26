'Lessons learned' after council investigation into alleged child data breach

Wakefield Council says "lessons have been learned" after an investigation into an alleged data breach.

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said on Monday it had ended its own enquiries into the local authority after what was described as an "isolated incident" at its leaving care department last September.

It is understood that personal details belonging to a child in the care of the council were revealed to people who shouldn't have had access to them.

The local authority says it has completed its own investigation into what happened and has taken steps to try and prevent a repeat in the future.

The ICO said it would take no further action against the council.

Gillian Connolly, corporate director for business change at Wakefield Council, said: "Wakefield Council takes its responsibility for information security very seriously and we have co-operated with the Information Commissioner’s investigation as well as conducting an internal investigation.

"The lessons learned from the internal investigation have been considered and improvements have been implemented where necessary.

"Further to this, communications have been cascaded where appropriate to minimise any risk of this type of incident occurring again."

Local Democracy Reporting Service