Leeds Festival Day two highlights:Fall Out Boy add spectacle with main stage show

A spectacular show by main stage headliners Fall Out Boy capped another good day of varied entertainment at the 20th Leeds Festival.



Complete with fireworks and pyrotechnics that included Pete Wentz’s bass guitar being somehow transformed into a flamethrower it was an exciting show to finish the day.

Fall Out Boy's set sprung a few surprises with some rarely played songs included and probably their biggest song, Sugar We're Goin' Down, played just fourth in.But a crowd pleasing, career-spanning show it was to prove why this band are now fully fledged headliners.

It stole the show on the main stage, although earlier Post Malone and The Wombats drew as big a crowd for their mid afternoon slots and went down a storm.

The Kooks had it tougher, having to contend with a heavy shower, but did a good job of entertaining the hardy crowd with all their best songs and they were welcomed warmly on their return to the main stage.

Travis Scott provided a contrast to the alternative rock with his mix of rap and dance music, although he did not quite engage the crowd so well at times.

Away from the main arena the big highlight was a triumphant return for Sheffield's Bring Me The horizon, who played their well publicised not so secret set on the BBC Radio One Stage and showed they are ready for bigger things next year.

Wolf Alice headlined this stage while Nothing But Thieves impressed with their stadium rock in the making sound.

Earlier there were more contrasts from the quirky (The Front Bottoms) to the classy singing of Rae Morris with the changes in style rung throughout and a constant changing of the crowd from one act to another as fans of different music moved in and out of the vast tent.

The BBC Introducing Stage came alive with hotly tipped band The Blinders headlining and playing to an audience that would not have looked out of place on some of the bigger stages.

The Lock Up Stage also provided some big highlights, particularly a euphoric set by The Used who delved into their extensive back catalogue in a real crowd pleasing show that came complete with several bursts of Shakespeare from frontman Bert McCracken.

The Festival Republic Stage was a calmer place, but saw strong shows by Death From Above, Hudson Taylor and headliners The Horrors.

The Alternative Stage once more delivered some great entertainment with comedy magic act Piff The Magic Dragon and the energetic bundle of energy and ideas that is Russell Kane going down especially well.

Soccer AM's Lloyd Griffith had a much smaller audience to perform to, but got some big laughs with his stand-up material mixed with stunning operatic singing.

There is more comedy to look forward to today with Harry Hill headlining while it will be American rapper Kendrick Lamar likely to pull in the biggest crowd in the main arena where he co-headlines with Panic! At The Disco. Other big attractions include Dua Lipa, NERD, Pendulum, Sigrid, The Magic Gang and Kate Nash.

The Used frontman Bert McCracken.

Leeds Festival fans in the rain.

Fan of The Kooks enjoying the band at the Leeds Festival.

Luke Pritchard, lead singer with The Kooks, on the main stage.

The Wombats frontman Matthew Murphy.

Bring Me The Horizon's Ollie Sykes

Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump on stage.

Thomas Haywood, lead singer of The Blinders.