Lane closures and temporary lights in place for water works

Yorkshire Water will soon begin work to lay a new sewer close to serve a new housing development.

The project which will be completed in two phases will be undertaken by the company’s contract partner Barhale and S&B Utilities near the Asda Superstore, Glasshoughton, Castleford.

The first phase begins on Monday and lasts until the end of April, when drilling will take place from the rear of Asda under the A639 Leeds Road roundabout before installing pipework in the highway of Bruce Smeaton Way.

Further drilling work will commence on April 11 to extend the pipes to Barnes Road by Glasshoughton Car Sales with only light traffic management involving some lane closures will take place during this work.

Phase two starts at the end of April until June when further work will be undertaken in Bruce Smeaton Way which, in order to carry out this work safely, will need stop/go boards as it nears the railway bridge and then two way temporary traffic lights.

Yorkshire Water spokesperson, Mark Allsop said: “We have worked closely with the council highways department and we’re using directional drilling techniques to reduce traffic disruption whilst we complete this work.

“We’re sorry for any inconvenience that may be caused and we’ll do everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum and complete the work as quickly as possible.”