Knottingley canal towpath could get a £250k upgrade

Plans to upgrade a section of the Aire & Calder Canal have been opened up for consultation.

The plans, revealed by Wakefield Council this week, include widening sections of the path to two metres, trimming back overhanging vegetation and relaying cobbles for a more even finish.

The affected stretch of canal runs from Forge Hill Lane to Marsh Lane in Knottingley.

Coun Matthew Morley, Cabinet Member for Transport and Highways at Wakefield Council, said: “It’s great that the work to improve the towpath from Forge Hill Lane to Marsh Lane in Knottingley is to start this autumn, which will provide an attractive, quiet route for cycling and walking.”

The towpath upgrade improvements, which have been developed by the council in partnership with the Canal and River Trust, are fully funded and budgeted to cost £250,000.

They have been funded as part of the Pontefract Knottingley Connect cycle route, a £1 million project to link the towns.

The consultation reads: “The Pontefract Knottingley Connect will provide a direct utility multi user route from Pontefract to Knottingley, whilst reducing congestion and improving accessibility.”

Although the plans have been developed to benefit pedestrians, anglers and cyclists, they also take into account areas of local importance, such as Freda’s Garden, a section of the canal which was planted and cared for by Freda Turner and is still maintained in her name.

To view the full consultation, click here.

For more information or to give feedback on the consultation, contact the council on 0345 8 506 506.