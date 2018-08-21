It’s Woolley Beer Fest next month

Real ale lovers will be raising a glass when Woolley stages its first beer festival in the village next month.

The first Woolley Beer Festival will take place at Barnsley Woolley Miners’ Cricket Club on Friday and Saturday, September 7 and 8.

The festival will also raise money for charity, supporting Martin House children’s hospice, the cricket club and other causes.

Resident Dan Jennings has teamed up two close friends and Two Roses Brew Co, from neighbouring Darton, to stage the festival. Dan said: “Along with friends and neighbours, we wanted to make an effort to pull our communities together. We have an ex-mining village, a new-build estate on the old pit head and a cricket club, and they all felt very separate.

“We’re making regular efforts to make the cricket club a hub for the community, and are working hard to organise more events for residents, and to raise funds to improve the facilities at the club.

The festival will feature beers from bigger independent brewers through to one-man bands. The cricket club bar on Woolley Colliery Road will also be open, serving other drinks including gins and prosecco.

There will be two sessions, on Friday from 7.30pm to 11pm, and on Saturday from 12.30pm to 11pm. Food stalls will be available at both sessions. On Saturday there will be children’s entertainment and attractions, along with a cricket match to enjoy. Kyla de Lehenstein Collins, corporate fundraiser at Martin House, said: “We’re delighted that Woolley Beer Festival has chosen to support Martin House and we wish them every success with their first event.”

Tickets cost £5, and they are available from www.skiddle.com or by visiting www.facebook.com/WoolleyBeerFest.