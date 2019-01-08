Hundreds join newest parkrun course in Wakefield district

More than 300 people joined the first parkrun at Frickley Country Park on Saturday.

The new 5k course starts and finishes at the Frickley Athletic Football Club Pavilion, trailing through a mixture of surfaces and challenging hill sections with picturesque views.

The fastest time recorded on the first run was 17 minutes and 40 seconds by Gregan Clarkson from Kingston upon Hull Athletics Club.

The inaugural run at the park, which has been owned and managed by the Land Trust since 2012, attracted 308 runners, joggers and

walkers, on a weekend when the record for highest global attendance was broken with 340,000 people taking part.

Alongside the 308 runners at Frickley Country Park, there were 28 volunteers and plenty of enthusiastic spectators which included Reverend Kate Bottley of Gogglebox fame.

Ian Kendall, Estates Manager at the Land Trust, said: “I am thrilled to welcome so many people to the park to take part in this event.

“When this space was transformed from a former colliery into a country park, it was designed with a vision of becoming a community asset and it’s great to see that the park is now a space where people can exercise, learn and enjoy themselves and we are delighted that so many people can use it every weekend to keep fit, achieve their goals and enjoy being outdoors in this space.”

Everyone is welcome to join parkrun every Saturday at 9am. This will be followed by an optional post run coffee at the Football Club Pavilion. To register, visit parkrun.org.uk