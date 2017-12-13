How to get a refund on your Peter Kay tickets

Funnyman Peter Kay has been forced to cancel his long-awaited upcoming UK tour - leaving fans heartbroken and wondering how to get refunds.

The stand-up star has cancelled his 2018 and 2019 UK tour including Leeds Arena.

He was set to play more than 100 dates across the country in 2018 and 2019 but cancelled the entire tour this morning because of “unforeseen family circumstances.”

Hundreds of thousands of ticket holders will now be looking for a refund on their tickets - this is what they need to know.

Customers for Peter Kay’s Live Arena tour and Dance for Life shows will be refunded from their original point of purchase and any specific ticket queries should be directed to them.

By law, the ticket seller is responsible for giving you a refund for tickets to a cancelled event.

According to consumer website Which? if an event you booked is cancelled, rescheduled or has changed location, you are entitled to a refund of at least the face value of the ticket.

If you paid a discounted rate - you’ll get the amount you paid back instead.

The face value is the cost of the ticket as printed on it, without extras on top such as postage, administration and booking fees.

This is a condition of membership of the industry’s self-regulatory body, the Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers (STAR), that ticket sellers refund the ticket’s face value price when an event is cancelled.

If you have difficulty getting a refund for the event, you can complain to the Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers (STAR) if your ticket seller is a member.

However any extra charges such as booking and delivery fees are refunded at the discretion of the ticket seller - so you will need to check the terms and conditions.

Some ticket sellers or agents refund booking fees but not the postage fee as they argue that the transaction has taken place.

Firms like Ticketmaster will refund postage charges if the tickets have not yet been delivered.

However, Gigantic, Seetickets and Stargreen, won’t give that money back - which means you could be left out of pocket.