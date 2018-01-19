Housing landlords could face fines up to £30,000 under tough new rules

Housing landlords who fail to comply with minimum standards could face fines up to £30,000 for each offence under tough new rules that could be approved next week.

Wakefield Council’s cabinet are also being asked to approve a new strategic housing enforcement policy for the district to help improve conditions in private rented accommodation.

If approved, the council will gain powers to issue penalties to landlords, in certain circumstances where they fail to repair, manage or improve their properties when required to do so.

Non-payment of the fines will be enforced through the county court.

It would also protect tenants and reduce home hazards such as dampness and cold.

​Coun Denise Jeffery, Wakefield Council’s cabbinet member for regeneration, said: “Most landlords run good properties but by taking on these new powers we will be able to deal with the worst landlords and the most commonly reported poor conditions from tenants more quickly and effectively.

The report is being discussed by Wakefield Council’s cabinet on Tuesday, January 23.