House of multiple occupancy approved for 16 people in town centre

A town centre building is to be converted into a house of multiple occupancy in Pontefract to cater for up to 16 people.

Permission has been granted to convert the Market Place building’s first and second floor, and part of the ground floor into 16 bedrooms, with six communal shower rooms and three communal kitchens.

The building was given planning permission to be converted into seven flats last year but no work has been started. Despite one letter of objection, the application was passed.