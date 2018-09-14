House damaged in HGV crash in Brierley, South Yorkshire

A house has been left severely damaged after being hit by a lorry in South Yorkshire.

Police said they were called to reports of a collision involving a HGV in Brierley, near Hemsworth, this afternoon.

In a statement, a South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said officers are still at the scene of the crash.

She added: "At around 1.40pm today, officers received reports of a collision on Park View involving a HGV.

"Park View is currently closed from the junction of Common Road."

It is not yet known whether anyone was injured in the collision, or whether anyone was in the house at the time.

More when we get it.