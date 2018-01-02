Horses and ducks die in New Year's Day stable fire in Pontefract

Two horses and several ducks are believed to have died in a blaze at a stable block.

An investigation is underway today after a fire broke out at the stables, on Furlong Lane in Darrington, Pontefract last night.

Crews from Pontefract and Castleford fire stations were called to the scene at around 11.05pm.

A statement from West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The stable block measured approximately 20 metres by 10 metres and was 100 per cent involved in fire.

"Two hose reels were used to extinguish the blaze.

"Two horses are believed to have perished in the fire along with some ducks.

"No people have been hurt.

"A fire investigation officer is looking into the cause of the fire today."