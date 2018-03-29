Homes plans need ‘thorough review’ say action group

An action group trying to halt plans for 258 new homes are hoping for a “thorough review” into the application by the Secretary of State.

Planners on Wakefield Council narrowly approved the development earmarked for land behind Snapethorpe Primary School in Lupset.

The application now has to be reviewed by the Secretary of State, after Sport England flagged up an objection because a section of the land is classed as playing fields.

Save Lupset Greenfields, made up of residents objecting to Keepmoat Homes’ plans, felt the land is in such close proximity to the M1 that it would lead to dangerous pollution levels for residents of the new homes.

In a statement written by Gary Sargent on behalf of the group, he said: “The Save Lupset Greenfields Group were extremely disappointed at the decision by Wakefield Council to grant planning consent.

“This development will see the disposal of a playing field and increased traffic on the already busy Broadway Road, and its junctions with Dewsbury Road and Horbury Road.

“Levels of pollution in the area were disregarded by some members of the committee, despite the recent High Court ruling in a case brought by ClientEarth stating that authorities must take immediate action to properly tackle pollution in their area using the quickest means possible.

“Wakefield Council own the land being sold, have sold it to a developer subject to planning consent, and have now gone ahead and granted that planning consent - despite numerous material planning flaws being presented to them by the group. The group will now be appealing to the Secretary of State to call-in the application for a thorough review.”

The vote to approve the plans split the council’s planning committee members during the recent meeting at Wakefield Town Hall.

However, committee chairwoman Coun Sandra Pickin, had the casting vote and approved the application.