Home renovation is early Christmas gift to Amelia

Christmas has come early for seven-year-old Amelia Qadeer and her mum Shabnam Nazir.

Work to renovate and adapt the home they share on Pinders Heath has finished just in time for the festive season.

And it is already making a huge difference to Amelia’s complex medical needs and their day to day life.

The Rotary Club of Wakefield raised £9,000 to purchase a specialist bath for the youngster, who has Cerebral Palsy and progressive intestinal failure.

Wakefield Council then carried out home renovations, including creating a downstairs wet room for Amelia and a ramp to access the property.

Ms Nazir said: “All the work was finished earlier this month.

“We are having Christmas at home this year, and it is absolutely wonderful to have everything ready in the house in time.

“It has already made a huge difference to both me and Amelia.

“It’s saving my back from the strain of lifting her up and down the stairs.

“Amelia absolutely loves her bath and I am able to get her in and out safely.

“And now we have a ramp so she can access the garden and we can get in and out the house much easier.

“It’s such a relief to have everything in place.”

Ms Nazir said she successfully applied for a Disabilities Facilities Grant last year, to create a bedroom, wet room and play space for Amelia in the downstairs of their home.

But she said the grant would not cover the specialist, therapeutic bath, to help ease Amelia’s muscle stiffness, cramps and spasms.

The Rotary Club launched a fundraising appeal in May to cover the cost of the bath - and renovation works by the council were then able to get underway in August.

Ms Nazir said: “I just want to say a huge thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has donated, no matter how little, because I don’t think words can express how grateful we are.”

George Marsden, of the Rotary club, said: “Shabnam was having to carry Amelia upstairs for a bath several times a day, and lifting her was becoming a problem.

“They really needed this specialist bath and the house renovations.

“The people of Wakefield were very generous and I want to say a big thank you to all those who supported Shabnam and Amelia.”