Here's why part of the M62 near Leeds will be closed next week

Part of the M62 will be shut overnight this week for ongoing maintenance work.

The works are part of an improvement scheme affecting the motorway's junction with the M621.

On Wednesday and Thursday nights, the eastbound carriageway from Cleckheaton to Gildersome - junctions 26-27 - will be shut from 8pm to 6am.

The westbound exit slip road and the anticlockwise exit of the M621 will also be closed on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, the westbound entry slip road at the Gildersome junction will be shut.

Diversions will be in place and clearly signposted.

There will also be ongoing lane closures in the area until the end of August, with 50mph speed limits in some sections.