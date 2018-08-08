Here’s how you can get FREE Nandos in Castleford

Popular chicken restaurant Nandos is to give out free food.

Students who are receiving their A Level results, or equivalent such as BTEC, in 2018 are asked to bring their results and ID to a branch of the restaurant on results day in order to receive a free quarter chicken or fire-starter (including chicken wings, olives or halloumi sticks) on August 16.

Iceland is launching new vegan-friendly food – including faux chorizo

Take your ID and exam results, whether in email or paper form, to your local Nandos, whether you are celebrating or commiserating.

You must spend at least £7 to be eligible for the deal and it is only redeemable on August 16.

Wetherspoons is launching £3 halloumi fries in 30 pubs

Castleford Nandos is at Xscape on Colorado Way, Glasshoughton.

For a full list of branches, click here

For terms and conditions click here