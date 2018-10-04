Hemsworth MW fail to kick on after flying start

Hemsworth MW held onto top spot in the Toolstation NCE Premier Division at the weekend despite losing 5-2 at Penistone Church.

Wayne Benn’s men made a flying start with Seon Ripley’s goal after six minutes, but could not maintain it as Penistone quickly levelled and went on to take charge.

Sam Scrivens equalised for Church who went on to establish a 3-1 lead by half-time following further goals from set pieces by Tom Brennan and Ashley Ellis.

A comeback looked on as Rich Collier pulled a goal back for Wells nine minutes into the second half, but those hopes were dashed as Scrivens netted again on the hour. Conor Glavin rubbed salt into the wound with Penistone’s fifth goal late on.

Manager Wayne Benn admitted that Hemsworth were second best.

He said: “We got exactly what we deserved – nothing.

“Us taking the lead after a bright start should have been the catalyst for us to kick on, but we conceded three goals from set pieces which just have to be defended better.

“We knew, and the lads were told, that Penistone had good delivery from set pieces and were a real threat, but clearly that was ignored. After that it was always an uphill battle against a good side.

“It’s back to the drawing board for us. It’s important we train well this week and try and put this result behind us quickly.”

Hemsworth are back at home this Saturday as they take on Thackley.