Heath Common Easter Fair makes its return with new organisers

Heath Common Easter Fair will return this weekend after a year out.

This year’s event has new organisers and they promise new rides and attractions, as well as fairground favourites including dodgems, a waltzer, stalls and games.

Billy Crow of new organiser W. Crow and Son Funfairs, said: “A visit to Heath Common is not just a tradition for the showmen who bring their rides but also the families who come not just from Wakefield but also the surrounding towns and cities.

“We were really disappointed last year when the previous organisers were unable to attract enough equipment to make the fair viable so offered to take over the running of the fair.”

Last year’s fair was called off by organisers the Yorkshire Showman’s Guild, who said not enough people had applied to take part. It was only the second time the fair, which attracts hundreds of people to rides and entertainment, had been cancelled at Easter since the Second World War.

The fair runs from Good Friday until Easter Monday, from 1pm until 10pm daily.

On Sunday and Monday, a kite festival will take place alongside the event.