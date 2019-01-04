Two-year-old cerebral palsy sufferer Imogen to get treatment in Central America after £20,000 appeal

THE parents of a two-year-old girl with severe cerebral palsy have thanked supporters of a £20,000 appeal as they prepare to travel to Central America where she will undergo specialist stem cell treatment.

Imogen Holmes suffers from spastic quadriplegic cerebral palsy, which has left her unable to speak and with only limited use of her arms and legs.

Her parents Briony Winstanley, 22 and Stephen Holmes, 26, of Hemsworth, will fly to Panama tomorrow (Sat Jan 5) with Imogen for treatment at the Stem Cell Institute.

The eight-day trip follows a successful bid to raise £20,000 to fund the treatment, which the family hope will see Imogen make some progress towards walking and talking.

An online appeal was launched and fundraising events included a family fun day at the The Hut community centre in Airedale, Castleford, last May, which raised more than £2,500.

The fun day was organised by family friend Chris Doyle, who describes Imogen as “a bright-eyed, gorgeous little girl who brings joy to everyone who sees her”

Imogen’s father Stephen Holmes, said: “It’s mind-blowing that people have given so much to the appeal. For Imogen, this is life changing.”

Imogen’s grandmother Pauline Winstanley, 56, of Knottingley, said: “It’s amazing that she is going to Panama and getting the chance to have this treatment.”

“I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has supported the appeal, we couldn’t have done it without them.”

Imogen underwent an MRI scan before being diagnosed with cerebral palsy in June 2017 - just over a week after her first birthday.