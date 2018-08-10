Revealed: The best and worst GP practices in Pontefract and Castleford as rated by you

The Express can today reveal a list of Pontefract and Castleford’s best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five mile radius of WF7.

Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others.

The survey is sent out twice a year to more than one million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Pontefract and Castleford based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Data for some practices was not available.

To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk

1*) College Lane Surgery, Barnsley Road, Ackworth, Pontefract - 96% would recommend.

1*) College Lane Surgery - Branch at Thorpe Audlin Surgery, Thorpe Lane, Pontefract - 96% would recommend.

2) Station Lane Medical Centre, Station Lane, Featherstone, Pontefract - 92.7% would recommend.

3) Ferrybridge Medical Centre, 8-10 High Street, Ferrybridge, Knottingley - 86.3% would recommend.

4) Tieve Tara, Tieve Tara Medical Centre, Parkdale, Airedale, Castleford - 84.1% would recommend.

5) Castleford Medical Practice, The Health Centre, Welbeck Street, Castleford - 82.4% would recommend.

6) Drs Roberts, Wakefield & Pepper, St Thomas Road, Featherstone, Pontefract - 78.4% would recommend.

7) Friarwood Surgery, Carleton Glen, Pontefract - 76.3% would recommend.

8) Riverside Medical Centre, Saville Road, Castleford - 75.4% would recommend.

9) Stuart Road Surgery, Stuart Road, Pontefract - 74.8% would recommend.

10) Northgate Surgery, Northgate, Pontefract - 70.1% would recommend.

11) Elizabeth Court, Elizabeth Drive, Airedale, Castleford - 65.4% would recommend.

11) Welbeck Street Health Centre, Welbeck Street, Castleford - 65.4% would recommend.

12) Nova Scotia Medical Centre, 22A Leeds Road, Allerton Bywater, Castleford - 65.1% would recommend.

13*) Fryston Road Surgery, 175 Fryston Road, Airedale, Castleford - 59.9% would recommend.

13*) Henry Moore Clinic, 26 Smawthorne Lane, Castleford - 59.9% would recommend.

14) Kinsley Medical Centre, Wakefield Road, Fitzwilliam - 47% would recommend.

