Have your say on the vision for Pontefract

A second drop-in session has been held for people to share their ideas on a ten-year vision for Pontefract.

Pontefract Civic Society said it is working with Wakefield Council and Wakefield District Housing to draft the plan which will identify areas in need of regeneration and set out what can be done to promote the town’s heritage and culture.

People can contact the society to share their views on the vision for the area over the next decade, before the draft plan is published and consulted on over the coming months.