Have your say on future of Pontefract

A plan setting out a vision for Pontefract over the next ten years will go on display at the town’s library.

The Pontefract Plan 2028 will cover aspirations and ambitions for the area, including promoting it as a destination for visitors, improving transport connections and addressing health inequalities. It will be used to guide future projects.

The draft plan, put together by Wakefield Council, Wakefield and District Housing and Pontefract Civic Society will be on display at Pontefract Library in Market Place from Monday January 29 until February 5.

A representative will be at the library to discuss the plan with residents from 10am until 7pm on Monday and Wednesday and 10am until 2pm on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

Coun Denise Jeffery, council’s cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “The plan outlines the future aspirations of the council and our partners for Pontefract. We ask as many people as possible to come along and see the plan and let us know what they think.”

The plan will also be available on the council’s website at www.wakefield.gov.uk/ponteplan