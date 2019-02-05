Have some half term fun at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

There’s plenty to entertain, come rain or shine, at Yorkshire Sculpture Park this half term - you might even discover paradise!

Children can craft their own utopia in Words of Paradise, a day of creative writing and imagining.

Local writer Becky Cherriman and sculptor Saad Qureshi will help create stories inspired by the art and landscape of the park and those taking part will achieve a Discover Arts Award.

It's being held on February 23 from 11am-3.30pm, is aimed at the over 10s and costs £20.

On February 24 you can drop into the Underground Gallery for free and imaginative family drawing from 11am-4pm, inspired by Giuseppe Penone’s thoughtful and mesmerising exhibition, A Tree in the Wood.

Supported by an artist, families will compose, capture and stretch their thinking through drawing discovery. And on February 19 you can immerse yourself in the creative world of outdoor sculpture building in Come Rain, Come Shine (11am and 1.30pm, £3). Families can work and play together to build sculptures inspired by artists in the park.



Alternatively, try out YSP’s web app Sculpture Cam as a family, to experience and interact with sculptures from every angle. Create and share your very own 3D sculpture animations on your phone from across the 500-acre landscape.



Elsewhere in the park, journey over 950 miles across the British Isles, from the Shetland Islands to the far south-west point of Ireland, through inspirational etchings and watercolours by Norman Ackroyd in The Furthest Lands (until February 24).

Families can also experience The Coffin Jump by Katrina Palmer, an installation in the Country Park, inspired by the inspirational role of the First Aid Nursing Yeomanry during the First World War.

YSP is open daily 10am–5pm. Admission is free but parking charges apply.

For more information about exhibitions, events and activities visit ysp.org.uk