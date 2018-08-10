Grants are a lifeline for our communities

Community projects are set to benefit from more than £150,000 worth of grants.

Wakefield Council’s Capital Grants Programme has invested more than £1.8m in 229 projects since it was launched last year.

Under the scheme, each of the district’s 21 wards is given £50,000 to invest, with the chosen projects identified by local councillors through their work with residents, voluntary and community groups.

Since the start of the financial year, 13 new projects have been approved, with a total of £148,910 awarded.

Airedale Library was granted £7,200 to purchase a so-called “magic table”, a new product designed to help dementia patients engage with friends and family members.

Chris Williams, the library’s manager, said: “It’s for dementia patients and children with learning difficulties.

“It’s more about relaxing than entertainment.”

The library are also hoping to qualify for a second grant which will allow them to turn a spare room into a dementia- and autism-friendly learning room.

The Kinsley Boys Football Club will receive £6,600 to buy a new ride on lawn mower.

Wilma Horobin, secretary of the club, said: “Teams of volunteers have been working for the last two years to get the club back on its feet.

“Because we’re run by volunteers, we’ve got very limited funding and it was quite lucky we were successful in getting the funding.”

Other projects benefitting from the scheme include South Elmsall Town Council.

It will receive £14,906 to purchase and install a climbing frame at Westfield Centre Children’s Day Care and Featherstone Community centre, will get £6,302 to carry out refurbishment works.

Haw Hill Park has been granted £17,564 to install 110m of fencing, two tree carvings and a bench.