Grand Central ‘disappointed’ as new rail services blocked

Train company Grand Central has been refused permission to run new services between Wakefield, Doncaster and London.

Bosses at the company were disappointed to have its application turned down by railways regulator the Office of Rail and Road (ORR).

Grand Central wanted to run a new early morning services from Wakefield to London King’s Cross, a late evening service heading back from the capital and new stops at Peterborough on its routes.

But the ORR found that Grand Central’s application did not meet the economic criteria to get permission.

Grand Central managing director Richard McClean said: “We are extremely disappointed that the ORR has rejected our application to expand our operations and grow existing markets, which would have allowed us ultimately to boost our services for the benefit of existing and new passengers.”

Grand Central operates trains through Bradford Interchange, Low Moor, Halifax, Brighouse, Mirfield, Wakefield Kirkgate, Pontefract Monkhill, Doncaster and London King’s Cross.

In a statement the ORR said: “ORR is supportive of competition in the rail sector and assesses the benefits of each application for new services on a case by case basis against long established criteria.

“In our assessment Grand Central’s proposals did not meet the necessary requirements resulting in our decision not to accept its application to run certain additional services. We will of course welcome further applications.”