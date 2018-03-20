Go wild outdoors this Easter

Families can enjoy going wild in the great outdoors at National Trust Nostell over the Easter holidays.

The activities kick off on Tuesday, April 3, when children aged five and over can create their own mucky monsters from clay and build a mini-den for them to live in using the treasures they find on the forest floor.

On Wednesday, April 4, families can enjoy a bike ride through the parkland and test their cycle skills on the bike-only woodland cycle trails.

There’s also a nature spotting sheet to fill in and more than 20 treasures boxes to find on the geocaching app or orienteering app.

The following week, the adventures start on Monday, April 9 with a mud garden making session.

Designed mainly for under fives, the pop-up mud kitchen has plenty of plant pots, mud, soil, sticks and leaves, as well as water to craft a gooey mini landscape.

On Tuesday, April 10, visitors can learn all about cooking on a campfire.

Find out how to strip a stick before toasting marshmallows and dough balls. This session costs £2 per person.

The final Go Wild session runs on Wednesday, April 11. Head to the West Lawn to get active with races and challenges inspired by the wildlife in the gardens.

Activities include jumping as high as a grasshopper or flapping your arms as fast as a sparrow’s wings.

The Go Wild events all run from 11am to 3pm. All events are free - except the campfire cooking - but normal admission charges apply for the venue.

As well as the Go Wild events, there is also a Cadbury Easter Egg hunt, taking place from 10am to 4pm daily from Friday, March 30 and April 2.

Visitors can follow the trail through wild woodlands and alongside lakes to discover challenges and games along the way, before claiming their chocolate treat at the end.

The trail costs £2.50 per person.

Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nostell-priory-and-parkland/whats-on or call 01924 863892 for more information and admission prices.