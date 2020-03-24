Garden waste collections halted in Wakefield but other bin rounds to carry on as normal

All waste recycling centres in the Wakefield district have closed from today.

The measure was taken on Tuesday as the UK adapted to strict new measures to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The council made the announcement on Tuesday afternoon.

Wakefield Council says it will also suspend garden and bulky waste collections for the time being.

Normal domestic bin collections - both rubbish and recycling - will continue as normal, however, until further notice.

The information was revealed on the council's website on Tuesday afternoon.

The local authority has also closed playgrounds today in the district's parks.

The council's acting chief executive Andrew Balchin said: "The decision to close places and stop certain services will enable us to prioritise our resources but importantly will reduce social contact across the district. It will also enable us to keep a strong focus on supporting the most vulnerable people in our district and helping the NHS.

"We fully appreciate that it may also cause some difficulties which we will do our best to manage and support you through, but ask that you do everything you can to stay at home and follow the restrictions laid out by the government.

“Where we can’t physically close places like playgrounds in some of our parks we ask that you act responsibly and do not use them."

Mr Balchin said further closures and changes to services were "extremely likely" over the coming changes.

Local Democracy Reporting Service