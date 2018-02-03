Fundraising match to give DJ Little Kev the ‘send-off he deserves’

The father of a popular Five Towns DJ kicked off an emotional football match staged in his son’s memory.

Around 200 people turned out to Saturday’s game, held in honour of Kev Woodhead, who died last month following a fall.

A one minute’s applause was held for the disc-jockey, fondly known as Little Kev, beforehand.

And Kev’s father Harry was presented with a captain’s armband bearing his son’s name, before getting the game underway.

The match, organised by Kellingley Welfare FC, raised money to “give Kev the send off he truly deserves for all the joy he brought”.

It saw current players go head-to-head with former squad members, who played during a 12-year stint when Kev was involved in the club as a staff member and ‘water lad’.

I can’t thank everyone who contributed enough. Kev’s dad Harry and all his family were lost for words John Wilson, Kellingley Welfare chairman

Chairman of Kellingley Welfare John Wilson said: “It was a fantastic day. With all contributions from the match from spectators and afterwards in the club, we raised a massive £1,130

“There was a lot of love on the day for a lovely man and great friend.

“Fifty players took part from Kev’s old sides and today’s Kellingley Welfare.

“I can’t thank everyone who contributed enough. Kev’s dad Harry and all his family were lost for words.”

Knottingley-born Kev, who died aged 57, worked as a mobile DJ travelling to venues across the Five Towns putting on discos, with his dad as his roadie.

He later became a resident DJ at Pontefract’s The Elephant Hotel, and throughout his life, was an avid fan of Castleford Tigers.

Adele Holtom, Kev’s second cousin, said: “The match was fantastic. There must have been a good 200 people turn out.

“We all went for a drink in Kellingley club after and it felt like it did years ago at carnival. The landlord had to call in extra bar staff. It was such a good atmosphere.”

A minute’s silence was also held in memory of Kev at police-run community sports sessions for children in Knottingley on Sunday.

Two online fundraising pages have also been set up to help cover funeral costs and have so far raised nearly £2,000.