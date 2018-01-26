Fresh moves to convert Georgian mansion in flats is rejected again

City planners have rejected a fresh attempt to convert a grade II-listed building into 10 flats.

The decision to reject the conversion of Hobrury’s Carr Lodge Mansion was taken by council officers last Friday before it reached Wakefield Council’s planning committee.

Officers said the subdivision of the building into flats would cause ‘substantial’ harm to the protected building, and outweighs the benefits of bringing it back into use.

The decision was welcomed by hundreds of residents who objected to the original plans when they were submitted in 2016 and the latest, revised plans.

Chairman of the Heritage Trust, Michael Cudworth, said: “The trustees of the Heritage Trust are very pleased that this inappropriate planning application has been rejected.

“It would have led to irreversible damage to the interior of this important Grade II listed building situated in a sensitive location in Carr Lodge Park.

“We sincerely hope that a more suitable proposal is submitted for the future of this fine house, and that it can be restored and put to good use.

“The trustees would like to thank more than 300 people who took the time to consider the application and raise their objections.

“However, we are mindful that we will have to remain vigilant in the future.”

Built in the 1770s, it was taken on by Wakefield Council in the 1930s and used as offices, but has since fallen into disrepair. Many people have called for the building to remain for community use.