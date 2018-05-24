Free running youngsters spotted on city rooftops warned by police

The number of young people climbing on roofs in Wakefield city centre to free run is on the rise.

Police have put out a warning about the dangers of the extreme sport in response to the growing trend.

Participants run and jump between walls and buildings as part of the sport.

A spokesman for Wakefield Central Neighbourhood Policing team said: “While we appreciate this is fun for those involved, it is also extremely dangerous.

"We would ask that those taking part think about their actions. There are safer places to enjoy this activitity. the last thing we want is for someone to fall from a roof.

"One of the local places supporting this pastime is Thornes Sports stadium. They can be contacted on 01924 302385 or via www.wakefield.gov.uk"