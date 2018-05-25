Free five-day festival of culture to launch

A new free cultural festival that will highlight Knottingley’s past, present and future is being held in the town next week.

The Glass Works is a five-day celebration from May 28 to June 1, based at Kellingley Social Club which offers activities such as poetry workshops, storytelling, art, music and fitness.

The event has been organised by Wakefield Council and is being held in partnership with Edgelands Arts.

Coun Jacquie Speight, cabinet member for culture, leisure and sport at Wakefield Council, said: “This is a great way to celebrate Knottingley and I hope lots of people will come along to this exciting new event, get involved in the activities, have fun and try new things.”

The week will include opportunities for people to get involved in creating art work that will, in time, go on display in Knottingley. There’s also a chance to take part in music and poetry workshops and performances and try out yoga, Pilates and Nordic walks.