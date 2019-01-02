Free beer with your bob: Barbers plans to give you a drink while they cut your hair

Customers visiting a Pontefract barbers may soon be able to get a 'hair of the dog' as well as a haircut.

Headhunters, in the town centre, plans to offer one free beer with every trim, if it can obtain an alcohol licence.

The salon's bosses want to install a bar serving alcohol, soft drinks and tea and coffee for its male and female customers.

And while the shop's under 18 clientelle won't be entitled to a bevvy, they will be able to enjoy a new games room complete with a console and an arcade machine while they wait to be seen.

Brad Walton, co-manager at Headhunters, said the idea was to make a visit to the barber's more exciting.

He said: "We’re just looking to offer something different. As far as we’re aware there’s nothing else like it around Pontefract.

"It's something that will make us unique and I think customers will enjoy it.

"We want to make going to the barber's a bit more of an experience.

"If you're coming in as a customer you get one free drink, and then any more drinks on top of that have to be paid for."

The renovations, which will also include some sunbeds and a beauty room in its upstairs quarters, are costing around £60,000 and could be completed within the next few weeks.

If the alcohol licence is granted, Headhunters will be able to serve drinks between 9am and 10pm from Monday to Saturday and between 9am and 4pm on Sundays.