Former Iceland CEO and author of Grimsey Review to visit Wakefield

The respected author of a report on the future of Britain's high streets will visit Wakefield in March.

Businessman Bill Grimsey said last year that town and city centres needed to redefine themselves as community hubs, rather than relying on the struggling retail sector in a well publicised piece of work.

The former Iceland and Wickes boss had been invited to Wakefield's inaugural high street conference, which has now been pencilled in for early March.

The conference has been called to try and address the district's own unique issues and will unite retailers, landlords and the public.

Mr Grimsey is unable to attend but has promised to come to the area later that month, council leader Peter Box said.

Speaking at a full council meeting, Coun Box said that he'd found Mr Grimsey "very engaging", after meeting him in London at the start of the new year.

"It might be an opportunity for council members to have a presentation from Mr Grimsey." Coun Box suggested.

"I can assure you, you will all find him very interesting.

"The nature of our towns and cities and the way we are interacting is changing so rapidly."

Coun Box quoted Mr Grimsey as saying that Marks and Spencer's would be dead within 10 years, such is the challenge faced by businesses.

"The pace of change is so rapid," he added.

"But there are things we can do and we need to be ahead of the game."