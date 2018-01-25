Former council leader passes away, aged 86

A former leader of Wakefield Council has passed away in hospital at the age of 86.

Colin Croxall had served the Wakefield East ward for almost 20 years before stepping down in 1998.

He passed away on Friday, January 19, in Pinderfields Hospital from natural causes.

Living in Kirkhamgate with his wife Rita, he was first elected to the council in 1979 before becoming chairman of the finance and general purposes committee.

He later went on to become deputy leader then eventually leader.

Close family friend and Wakefield East ward representative, Olivia Rowley, paid her own tribute.

She said: “He worked very hard and was a very lovely man who was very popular in our ward.

“He was really fun person and he loved representing his ward.

“Since he stepped down he became very much involved with his family, and his second great-granddaughter is due this week.

“I think it came as a shock to all his family what has happened.

“He had heart problems in the past and everyone just thought he was going into hospital to receive treatment.

“I know family are really grateful for the support they have been received from Pinderfields Hospital.”