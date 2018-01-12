Flats plan for Carr Lodge Mansion is ‘irreversible’

Campaigners fighting to halt more plans to convert a Georgian mansion into flats fear the damage done to the building would be ‘irreversible’.

A planning application was submitted to Wakefield Council in the summer of 2016 to convert Horbury’s Carr Lodge Mansion into nine apartments.

The blueprints have since been amended but have attracted huge amounts of criticism, with more than 325 letters of objection sent to the planning department at Wakefield Council.

The mansion was built between 1770 and 1775 and was eventually named after renowned Horbury-born architect, John Carr.

It is claimed that Carr was even involved with designing the grade-II-listed building.

It was eventually taken on by Wakefield Council in the 1930s and was last used as offices before falling into disrepair.

Many have called for the building to remain for community use.

Horbury resident Alan Sykes told the Express: “By splitting the fine proportioned corniced reception rooms and partitioning them into bathrooms, kitchens, bedrooms and corridors, the damage will be irreversible.

“In other towns, the birthplace of a genius, the eminent architect, John Carr, who designed some of the country’s finest houses and civic buildings, would have been heralded and celebrated by any community and their council.

“His name and place in English history is recorded amongst the nation’s greatest architects.

“The hopefully long-lasting memorial of Carr Lodge, that he provided for his family, deserves better than this.”

The campaign to stop the plans has the backing of Horbury and South Ossett ward councillor Darren Byford, who said: “This is our park, where we value peace and tranquillity, providing a safe space for the young and not-so-young of Horbury.

“Having apartments, traffic and private car-parking spaces will remove a vital amenity from Horbury now and forever.”