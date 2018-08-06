FLASHBACK: The rainbow flag always flying high for Wakefield Pride

This Sunday will see the return of Wakefield Pride where the city centre will be painted with all the colours of the rainbow.

The celebration, now in its 13th year, will feature a range acts and speakers, as well as food and drink stalls, and a variety of other fun and games throughout the day.

But will this be your first time at the event? Because we’ve delved into our archives and dug out these fabulous photos taken throughout the years at Wakefield Pride.

So, if you remember being there from 2006 to 2010, take a look and see if these bring back any memories!

