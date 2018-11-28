Final week to help Wakefield Christmas Hamper Appeal

It’s your last chance to donate to the Wakefield Christmas Hamper Appeal and help families in need over the festive season.

There’s just a few days to go until the packing starts, and the food is continuing to roll into the CAP warehouse on Market Street.

The appeal, organised by the Rotary Club of Wakefield Chantry together with the Community Awareness Programme (CAP) and supported by the Wakefield Express, is now in it fifth year. We are aiming to provide more than 1,000 hampers to local families in need across the Wakefield district.

Around 200 complete hampers have already been donated, with the rest being packed by volunteers from the Rotary Club, CAP and the Wakefield Express using food donated by our readers or bought using financial donations from individuals and our commercial sponsors.

There is still time to help the appeal: the deadline for financial donations is December 8, while all food and completed hampers must be received by Tuesday, December 4 to allow time for packing.

Just as a reminder, the hampers can contain almost any dried foods but particularly tea or coffee, cereals, tinned vegetables and fruit, stuffing and gravy mix, as well as long life items such as UHT milk and fruit juice.

They also need jam and marmalade, pasta and rice, meat pastes and tinned meat, plus biscuits and other Christmas themed foods and confectionary.

Please remember however not to include fresh items or alcohol.

Donations should be dropped off at CAP on Market Street. Call 01924 381119 for more information.