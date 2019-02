A school has applied to build an artificial-grass pitch in its grounds.

St Wilfrid’s Catholic High school, on Cutsyke Road in Featherstone, wants to improve its sporting facilities for the school and permit use for community sports teams.

If approved, it would include floodlighting and a 4.5 metre-high fence around the perimeter.

The playing surface would be a 3G pitch, which fits with the Football Association’s requirements.

A decision on the plans is expected in the coming months.