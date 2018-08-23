Typical British bank holiday weather set to return as hail and thunder predicted

After weeks upon weeks of glorious sunshine, it looks as though the typical British bank holiday weather makes an unwelcome return this weekend.

With showers forecast from this afternoon, there’s a risk of hail and thunder on Friday.

Forecasters at the Met Office say tomorrow will be a breezy day with some sunshine and frequent heavy showers in the afternoon. Hail and thunder could also make a brief appearance. Maximum temperature 17°C

Outlook for Saturday to Monday:

Mainly dry and breezy on Saturday with sunshine and isolated showers.

Rain likely arriving later on Sunday, then a drier, brighter day with a few showers on Monday.