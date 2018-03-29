Easter weather: Wintry mix of wind, rain, sleet and snow as Yorkshire prepares for icy bank holiday blast

Another blast of icy cold weather looks set to hit Yorkshire this Easter weekend... but it is not expected to be as bad as the Beast from the East.

The Easter weekend looks set to be one of wind, rain, sleet and snow across Yorkshire.

Weather forecasters have played down the prospect of a third Beast from the East blizzard, but Yorkshire can still expect some cold and wintry conditions for the bank holiday with Easter Monday in particular looking extremely bleak.

A mixed picture of wind, rain and sleet has been predicted by the Met Office and The Weather Channel, with some snow still expected to fall on higher ground and across the Pennines.

Scotland is also likely to see some snowfall, and there are even a number of Yellow Weather Warnings issued for the region, but these flurries are more likely to fall as sleet and rain when they move southward across the north of England.

The Weather Channel says: "The icy wind that has chilled most of Britain will continue to sweep across the country on Good Friday, and there is a risk of some snow accumulation in Scotland. Any showers will fall as rain in England, but these should ease in the south during the afternoon.

"This outlook continues during Saturday into Sunday as colder air edges southwards and a brisk easterly wind makes it feel quite harsh. More prolonged rain is possible in northern England.

"Showers are likely across most of the country during Monday and these could be quite wintry as they collide with colder air over central and northern England."

The Weather Channel warns to expect colder than normal temperatures across the country, with Yorkshire struggling to get into double figures. The wind-chill factor also expected to make things feel bitterly cold.

Yorkshire has been in the grip of a cold snap since February when the first Beast from the East arrived on our shores and caused chaos with heavy snow blizzards.

There had been suggestions that another blast of similar weather from Siberia would give us a white Easter, but those predictions have since been softened.

The good news is that once the Easter weekend is out of the way, there are signs that we could be set for a much warmer spell of weather... with Spring finally arriving by mid-April.

Yorkshire weather for Thursday night:

A few clear spells at first, but a band of more general showery rain and some hill snow will spread slowly north through the region overnight. Minimum Temperature 2 °C.

Yorkshire weather for Good Friday:

Any more persistent rain and hill snow in the north soon clearing, then brightening up through the morning, but with further showers still likely during the day. Temperatures 1C to 3C below normal for the time of year with highs of 6 to 9C. There will be gentle to moderate easterly winds. Maximum Temperature 9 °C.

Yorkshire weather for Easter Saturday:

Remaining overcast with outbreaks of rain, but more showery in nature. Temperatures remaining below normal with highs of 5 to 10C, and gentle north-easterly winds.

Yorkshire weather for Easter Sunday:

Widespread overnight frost, but cold northeast winds easing on Sunday. Showers or some longer spells of rain and hill snow.

Yorkshire weather for Easter Monday:

Monday is expected to be cloudy and very wet. Showers are likely across most of the country and these could be quite wintry as they collide with colder air over central and northern England. Snow is expected to fall to lower levels across Scotland, over the hills of Wales and on higher levels in northern England.